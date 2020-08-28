Bank shares advance; Axis Bank rises 6%

The Nifty Bank index on Friday surged 2.76 per cent to trade at 24,251.55 around 12.45 pm.

Shares of Axis Bank (up 6.91 per cent), Federal Bank (6.86 per cent), Bank of Baroda (5.24 per cent), IndusInd Bank (4.43 per cent) and RBL Bank 3.92 per cent) were the top performers in the index.

The other gainers include ICICI Bank (up 3.90 per cent), IDFC First (up 3.29 per cent), Bandhan Bank (up 3.12 per cent), SBI (up 2.88 per cent), Punjab National Bank (up 2.83 per cent) and Kotak Bank (up 1.01 per cent).

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 78 points at 11,638 while the BSE Sensex was up 312 points at 39,425.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 28 were trading in the green, while 22 were in the red.