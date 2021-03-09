Bank stocks keep benchmarks in green; BPCL slumps 6% with high volumes

Benchmark indices were trading in the green during afternoon trade on Tuesday, led by banking and financial sector stocks.

At 1 pm, Sensex was at 50,684.94, up 243.87 points or 0.48 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 50,994.60 and an intra-day low of 50,590.82 after opening at 50,714.16 against the previous day’s close of 50,441.07.

Top gainers on the Sensex include Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Asian Paints. Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the top laggards.

The Nifty 50 was ruling at 15,015.05, up 58.85 points or 0.39 per cent.

A majority of sectoral indices turned red during the day, except for banking and financial sector indices. Nifty Bank was up 1.50 per cent to 35,805.70. Nifty Financial Services was up 1.95 per cent at 16,602.35 while Nifty Private Bank was up 1.59 per cent at 19,158.25.

SBI Life, Kotak Bank, Grasim, HDFC Life and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty.

After recording strong gains on Monday, oil & gas stocks lost momentum on Tuesday.

BPCL, Gail, Indian Oil Corporation, PowerGrid and ONGC were the top laggards on the NSE.

BPCL lost nearly 6 per cent on reports that the PSU major plans to sell 4 per cent treasury shares worth ₹7,000 crore. Over one crore shares changed hands on the BSE against its two-week average of 8.9 lakh shares. On the NSE, 19.14 crore shares changed hands, indicating that the deal might have happened.

At 1:15 pm, it was trading at ₹439.80, down ₹26.90 or 5.76 per cent.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said, “The market opened with a small gap-up and we have observed lacklustre movement in the market thereafter. Sentiments remain positive as IMF chief economist said that India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and ‘really stands out’ in terms of its vaccine policy.”

“Market gains some positivity from the statement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the fiscal measures taken by the government during 2020-21 have been calibrated to sustain high spending in the economy and assist in its V-shaped recovery which has resulted in a positive GDP growth of 0.4 per cent in third quarter of FY2020-21. Today’s market has been led by the banking sector while oil and gas companies have taken a hit of slightly less than 2 per cent,” Garg added.

Private insurers also performed well on the indices after recording a strong performance in February 2021 as end of financial year looms ahead.

HDFC Life and SBI Life, the top performers on the NSE, also hit fresh 52-week highs. HDFC Life recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹746.00 on the NSE while SBI Life recorded a fresh high of ₹983.75.

Analysts see further upside. According to a report by Anand Rathi, “Life insurers registered a strong February as people start making investments before the financial year ends in March.”

Private sector new business premiums (NBP) grew 17 per cent year-over-year (YoY) while annual premium equivalent (APE) for the private sector grew 20 per cent YoY at the end of February 2021. SBI Life led in APE, while HDFC Life led the market in NBP.

“We expect premium growth to rebound over FY22 after seeing tepid trends, with ULIP showing a revival. Players continue to focus strongly on Non-PAR and Protection segments,” said Motilal Oswal Research.