YES Bank shares jump 6.04 per cent

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Yes Bank   -  Reuters

The shares of YES Bank jumped 6.04 per cent and closed at Rs 91.30 on Wednesday. It touched the intraday high at Rs 92.30 before settling at ₹86.1, on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹89.70. Intraday, it touched a high of ₹92.35.

Among other peers, IndusInd Bank rose 5.69 per cent to close at ₹1,413, while SBI jumped 1.39 per cent to settle at ₹332.05.

Published on July 31, 2019
Yes Bank Ltd
stocks and shares
