YES Bank shares jump 6.04 per cent

The shares of YES Bank jumped 6.04 per cent and closed at Rs 91.30 on Wednesday. It touched the intraday high at Rs 92.30 before settling at ₹86.1, on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹89.70. Intraday, it touched a high of ₹92.35.

Among other peers, IndusInd Bank rose 5.69 per cent to close at ₹1,413, while SBI jumped 1.39 per cent to settle at ₹332.05.