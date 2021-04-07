Stocks

Barbeque ends 18% higher on Day 1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 07, 2021

Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality, which was listed in discount of over 2 per cent with respect to IPO price, closed with 18 per cent gains. The restaurant chain's stock listed at ₹492 on the BSE against the the issue price of ₹500. However, the stock closed 18 per cent higher at ₹590.40. The public issue was subscribed 5.98 times and came at a price band of ₹498-500 a share. The IPO was a fresh issuance of equity shares of ₹5 face value, aggregating up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares by the selling shareholders. Barbeque Nation is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.

Published on April 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.