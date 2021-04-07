Barbeque ends 18% higher on Day 1

Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality, which was listed in discount of over 2 per cent with respect to IPO price, closed with 18 per cent gains. The restaurant chain's stock listed at ₹492 on the BSE against the the issue price of ₹500. However, the stock closed 18 per cent higher at ₹590.40. The public issue was subscribed 5.98 times and came at a price band of ₹498-500 a share. The IPO was a fresh issuance of equity shares of ₹5 face value, aggregating up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares by the selling shareholders. Barbeque Nation is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.