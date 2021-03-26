Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 5.98 times on last day

The initial public offering of Barbeque Nation Hospitality was subscribed 5.98 times on the last day of the issue on Friday. The IPO received bids worth 2.99 crore shares against the offered 49.99 lakh shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the bourses.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 13.13 times. While the qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 5.11 times, the non-Institutional Investor category received bids worth 3.10 times.

The IPO comprised of a fresh issuance of equity shares of ₹5 face value, aggregating up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each by the selling shareholders. The IPO price band was ₹498–500. Barbeque Nation had raised ₹202 crore ahead of the issue from 15 anchor investors. The company had allotted 40.58 lakh shares at ₹500 a share.