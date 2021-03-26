Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 6 times

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The initial public offer (IPO) of casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality was subscribed 5.98 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.
The Rs 453-crore issue received bids for 2,99,01,510 shares against 49,99,609 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.11 times, non institutional investors 3.10 times, and retail individual investors (RIIs) 13.13 times.
The initial public offer comprised a fresh issue of ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of 54,57,470 equity shares.
Price range for the offer was at ₹498-500 per share.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Tuesday raised Rs 203 crore from anchor investors.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to fund the company's capital expenditure for expansion, besides prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and expenses related to general corporate purposes.
The company is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani. It is backed by private equity firm CX Partners, which made its first investment in 2013 and again in 2015.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants.
Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Capital Pvt Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd were the managers to the offer.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...