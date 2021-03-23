Barbeque-Nation raises ₹202 crore from 15 anchor investors

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL), a casual-dining restaurant chain, has raised ₹202 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on Wednesday.
The company has allocated 40.58 lakh shares at ₹500 a share, the company informed the bourses.
BNHL allocated 2.71 lakh shares for about ₹13.53 crore totaling to about ₹94.68 crore to seven foreign portfolio investors. The foreign investors were Fidelity, Eastspring Investment, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Kuber India and UPS Group Trust.
The company allocated a total of 21.64 lakh shares for about ₹108.21 crore to 8 domestic investors. These were SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, HDFC Life, Pioneer Investment Fund and Motilal Oswal Select Opportunities Fund Series II, it added.
BNHL’s ₹453-crore IPO will close on Friday, March 26.
The IPO is a fresh issuance of shares of ₹5 face value totalling up to ₹180 crore and an Offer For Sale of up to 54.57 lakh shares by the selling shareholders. The company has reserved shares totalling up to ₹2 crore for employees.
