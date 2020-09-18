Stocks

BCRL moves to BSE main board

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

The stock of Bhatia Communications and Retail (India) Ltd (BCRL) will move to the BSE main board platform. The company was listed on the SME Exchange on February 21, 2018. Sanjeev Bhatia, CMD of the company said as in SME exchange the minimum lot size was 2,000 shares, small shareholders were unable to invest in the company. Also existing shareholders were not able to sell part of their investment. “With migration to the main board, this restriction has been done away with... Investments by small shareholders will strengthen the Bhatia family by inclusion of common man in its family,” he added. Shareholders of the company have approved a dividend of 40 per cent a share. The stock of BCRL closed at 1.6 per cent higher at ₹76.85 on the BSE.

