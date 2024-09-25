The shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were trading at ₹289.70 down by ₹2.10 or 0.72 per cent on the NSE today at 1 pm.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has confirmed signing a Teaming Agreement with Relisat Inc., a Canadian company, to collaborate on space products. The agreement, announced on September 24, 2024, aims to leverage the capabilities of both companies in the space domain.

BEL, a government-owned enterprise under India’s Ministry of Defence, stated that the agreement was signed in the normal course of business and is not considered materially significant at present. The company made this clarification in response to a news item that appeared on September 19, 2024.

The collaboration between BEL and Relisat represents a step towards expanding their presence in the space products sector, potentially combining their respective expertise in this field.