BEML Limited has been awarded a significant contract by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) worth approximately ₹3,658 crore, the company announced today. The contract was awarded on November 27, 2024.

Shares of BEML Limited were trading ₹96.25 or 2.30 per cent higher at ₹4,285.05 on the NSE today at 12.28 pm.

The contract encompasses a comprehensive scope including design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and personnel training for standard gauge metro rolling stock (electrical multiple units). Additionally, the agreement covers depot machinery and plant, with a comprehensive maintenance contract spanning fifteen years.

The company emphasised that this contract is part of its normal business operations. BEML, a prominent engineering and manufacturing company based in Bangalore, has previously been involved in various metro rail and infrastructure projects across India. The contract signifies the company’s continued presence in the urban transportation infrastructure sector.