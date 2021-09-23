Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm, Sensex jumps 461 points

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2021

Nifty gains 137 points at 17,683

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened firm on Thursday, rising nearly one per cent in early trade.

At 9:43 am the Sensex was up 461 points or 0.78 per cent at 59,389. The Nifty was at 17,683, up 137 points or 0.78 per cent higher.

Published on September 23, 2021

stocks and bonds
NSE
BSE
