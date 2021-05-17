Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm, Sensex surges 300 points

Internet Desk | Updated on May 17, 2021

Nifty rides up 73 points to 14,751

The markets opened on a firm note on Monday, jumping over 0.5 per cent at the open.

Sensex surged 302 points or 0.58 per cent to trade at 49,035. Nifty spurted 73 points or 0.50 per cent to 14,751.

Published on May 17, 2021

stocks and bonds
NSE
BSE
