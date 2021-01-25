Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Sensex up nearly 300 points at 49,165, Nifty rides up 100 points

Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened firm on Monday. Sensex was at 49,165, up 287 points or 0.59 per cent frimer, while Nifty was at 14,473, 101 points or 0.71 per cent higher in opening session.

More
Asian shares rise as US stimulus plans offset virus woes
 

More
SGX points to 115-point opening gains for Nifty
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 25, 2021
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.