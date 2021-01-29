Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Sensex up nearly 200 points at 47,069, Nifty rides up 56 points to 13,873

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the green on Friday.

The Sensex was at 47,069, up 195 points or 0.42 per cent firmer, while the Nifty was at 13,873, up 56 points or 0.41 per cent.

 

More
Nifty may open with 180 points gain, but economic indicators will sway direction later
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 29, 2021
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.