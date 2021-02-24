Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on February 1, 2021.   -  The Hindu

Sensex up 130 points at 49,882

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened on a firm note on Wednesday. Sensex opened at 49,882.09, up 130 points or 0.26 per cent firmer. The Nifty opened at 14,753, up 45 points or 0.31 per cent firemer.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 24, 2021
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.