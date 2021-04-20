Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on April 20, 2021

Sensex spurts 437 points to 48,387, Nifty up 135 points at 14,495

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened firm on Tuesday.

The Sensex was up 437 points or 0.91 per cent at 48,387. The Nifty opened up 135 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 14,495.

Published on April 20, 2021

