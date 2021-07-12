Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 12, 2021

Sensex spurts over 200 points to 52,657

The benchmark indices the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened the session on a firm note.

The Sensex was up 258 points or 0.49 per cent at 52,657 in early trade. The Nifty is at 15,767, up 77 points or 0.49 per cent.

Published on July 12, 2021

