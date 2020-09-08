Benchmark indices edge up, Sensex up 74 points at 38,491

India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading weakly positive in the morning session on Tuesday.
Sensex was at 38,491, up 74 points or 0.19 per cent firmer, while the Nifty was at 11,370, up 15 points or 0.14 per cent firmer.
The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries, The laggards were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel.
PTI adds: In the previous session, Sensex settled 60.05 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,417.23, while Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 11,355.05.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6.93 crore on a net basis on Monday.
Domestic equities opened on a choppy note tracking mixed cues from global equities, traders said.
Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were positive.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight session.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.14 per cent lower at $41.95 per barrel.
The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened little changed on Tuesday.
The 30-share benchmark was up 10 points at 38,427, whil the Nifty was flat at 11,353.
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...