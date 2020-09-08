Benchmark indices edge up, Sensex up 74 points at 38,491

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading weakly positive in the morning session on Tuesday.

Sensex was at 38,491, up 74 points or 0.19 per cent firmer, while the Nifty was at 11,370, up 15 points or 0.14 per cent firmer.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries, The laggards were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel.

PTI adds: In the previous session, Sensex settled 60.05 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,417.23, while Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 11,355.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6.93 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Domestic equities opened on a choppy note tracking mixed cues from global equities, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were positive.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.14 per cent lower at $41.95 per barrel.

