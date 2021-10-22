Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 22, 2021

Sensex jumps 246 points to 61,170, Nifty gains 65 points to 18,243

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session on a positive note.

Sensex spurted 246 points or 0.41 per cent to trade at 61,170, while the Nifty gained 65 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,243.

Published on October 22, 2021

