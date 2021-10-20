Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the red

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 20, 2021

Sensex down 200 points at 61,515, Nifty skids 70 points to 18,348

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the session in the red.

The Sensex was down 200 points or 0.33 per cent at 61,515, while the Nifty slipped 70 points or 0.38 per cent at 18,348.

Published on October 20, 2021

NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
