Sensex rallies nearly 400 points to soar past 62,000-mark

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 400 points to soar past the 62,000-mark in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.
Extending its record-setting run, the 30-share index touched an all-time high of 62,159.78 in opening deals. It was trading 357.88 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 62,123.47.
Similarly, the Nifty surged 101.05 points or 0.55 per cent to 18,578.10. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45 in early deals.
L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HUL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.
On the other hand, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59, and Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high of 18,477.05.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 512.44 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street, too, ended largely positive in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.05 per cent to $ 84.29 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...