Benchmark indices open softer

BL Internet Desk Chennai | Updated on May 19, 2021

Sensex slips 80 points to 50,113

The benchmark indices were down a shade in early session on Wednesday. Sensex slipped 80 points or 0.16 per cent to 50,113. Nifty edged down 15 points or 0.10 per cent to 15,092.

Published on May 19, 2021

