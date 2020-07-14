Sensex down 277 points, dragged lower by sell-off in financial stocks

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by losses in financial stocks amid a sell-off in global markets.
After touching a low of 36,339.07, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 277.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower at 36,416.64. In a similar movement, the NSE Nifty fell 74.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,727.85.
Shares of the HDFC duo led the fall in the indices, shedding up to 3 per cent, after HDFC Bank said it has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year.
IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and SBI were among the other laggards.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and ITC were the gainers.
In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 99.36 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 36,693.69, and the Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, up at 10,802.70.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 221.76 crore, provisional exchange data showed.
According to traders, besides stock-specific actions, negative cues from global markets amid escalating US-China tension and rising COVID-19 cases dampened investor sentiment here.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant losses.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street also ended on a negative note.
Asserting that the “Chinese predatory world view” had no place in the 21st century, the US, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that it has no legal grounds to unilaterally impose its will on the region.
On the coronavirus front, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.30 crore.
In India, the number of infections spiked to 9.06 lakh, according to the Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.06 per cent to $41.84 per barrel.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
The stock of Tech Mahindra witnessed sluggish price action last week. But on Friday, the stock took support of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...