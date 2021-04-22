Stocks

Benchmark indices open weak

April 22, 2021

Sensex slides over 350 points to 47,334 at open

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened weak on Thursday.

Sensex was down 372 points or 0.78 per cent at 47,334.

The Nifty was down 127 points or 0.89 per cent at 14,169.

