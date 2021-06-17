Stocks

Benchmark indices open weak

Internet Desk Chennai | Updated on June 17, 2021

Sensex down 200 points at 52,302

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened on the backfoot on Thursday.

The Sensex dropped 200 points or 0.38 per cent to 52,302 in opening session. Nifty was down 71 points or 0.46 per cent at 15,695.

Published on June 17, 2021

