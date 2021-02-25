Sensex up over 400 points at 51,198, banking stocks make gains

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session on a firm note, spurting over 1 per cent each .

The indices have since come off their early highs. At 10.17 am, Sensex was up 417 points or 0.82 per cent at 51,198. Nifty gained 135 points or 0.9 per cent at 15,117.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank (up over 3 per cent), Dr Reddy's, ONGC and TCS. The laggards were Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto.

According to an agency report, Sensex rallied over 500 points in the opening session tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid massive buying by foreign institutional investors.

A positive trend in global markets also supported the upmove, traders said.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 1,030.28 points or 2.07 per cent higher at 50,781.69, and Nifty zoomed 274.20 points or 1.86 per cent to end at 14,982.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth a whopping Rs 28,739.17 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

"In this volatile market, where dips and bounce backs are sharp, the directional trend is upwards. The 'higher highs' and 'higher lows' indicate the long-term bullish trend,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The fundamental reason for this trend, which is global, is the abundant liquidity available in the global financial system and the Fed's declared commitment to keep liquidity flowing and maintaining interest rates at historical lows, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at $66.29 per barrel (with inputs from PTI).