Benchmark indices sharply lower in early trade

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 26, 2021 Published on February 26, 2021

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened sharply lower on Friday.

The Sensex slid 836 points or 1.64 per cent to 50,265, while the Nifty dropped 228 points or 1..52 per cent to 14,868.

