Benchmarks may open flat after three day’s of rally

After three days of strong rally, the market is likely to take a breather on Thursday. SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for the domestic markets. However, sector specific action will continue, they added.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head–Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, “Given the continuity of the policy focus and pronouncements, we believe the markets will discount the budget and shift focus to: rising interest rate regime globally, consequent higher bond yields and corporate earnings growth that has remained resilient so far in the ongoing 3Q FY22 earnings season.”

"The forthcoming RBI policy meet on February 9, 2022, assume greater significance now with respect to the future of liquidity and interest rates. Q3 FY22 earnings has been good so far and from management commentary Q4 number is expected to be strong. Overall, we remain positive on the market. From a sector perspective, we expect infra, construction, cement, capital goods, affordable housing, logistics and defence to remain in focus," he added.

Negative global cues

SGX Nifty is currently ruling at 17,786 as against Nifty futures closing of 17,795. Though most Asian markets are down, Korea’s Kospi rallied over 2 per cent in early deal on Thursday. Overnight, the US stocks ended positive but futures are down marginally.

The benchmark roared like a lion as streets’ consensus is that Finance Minister Sitharaman’s 2022 Union Budget will usher in a ‘new leg to the bull market. Bargain hunting and momentum buying will continue to be the preferred theme.

Nifty will aim to reclaim the 18,000 mark amidst the upbeat mood post-budget. “Risk rally should improve and bulls definitely have an upper hand. Market corrections are seen as good buying opportunities,” said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

‘Bullish undertone’

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo, said: technically, Nifty manages to close above all important moving averages that may lead to further strength in the market towards 18,300/18,600 levels. On the downside, 17,650-17,500 is an immediate demand zone while budget day's low of 17,244 has become a sacrosanct support level.

Bank nifty has a very strong structure as it manages to close above 39,000 resistance level where 40,000 is an immediate target level while 41,000 is the next resistance. On the downside, 38,800-38,500 will act as an immediate demand zone while 38,000 is a major support level.

"The overall structure and undertone of our market are bullish however global cues and FIIs' behavior will also be important," he added.