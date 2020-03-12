Company news: Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

After complying with the directions of the AP Pollution Control Board, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd has received an order revoking its ‘Stop Production’ notice from the Board. Production will resume shortly. Earlier on February 10, the APPCB had issued a ‘Stop Production’ order to Bhagiradha Chemical’s manufacturing facility at Cheruvukommupalem, Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh. The company should ensure continuous compliance of the conditions set out by APPCB, it further said. Shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals slumped 13.57 per cent at ₹301.50 on the BSE.