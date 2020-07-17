Bharat Bond ETF-II fetches ₹10,000 crore to Govt

Vivo X50 Pro: A new gimble camera system comes to town
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
The Finance Ministry on Friday claimed that the second series of Bharat Bond ETF has oversubscribed by three times on the last day of the issue.
“The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around ₹10,000 crore with wide participation across categories. Final numbers are still being tallied and will be released by Monday (July 20),” Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin K Pandey said in a tweet. However, total mobilisation, as on date, seems to be less than initial estimate of ₹14,000 crore
With second series, the investors have the option in participating in four maturity series: 2023, 2025, 2030 and 2031. ETFs maturing in 2023 and 2030 were launched last December while 2025 (5 years) and 2031 (11 years) series have been launched now.
The ETF is a basket of debt papers of Central Public Sector Undertakings, Central Public Sector Enterprises , Central Public Financial Institutions or bonds of any other government organisation. As of now, all bonds are ‘AAA’ rated, which implies highest security.
The Government expects retail investors, who were making meagre returns on fixed deposits and small-savings instruments, can benefit from ETF either through fixed interest rate or taking advantage of stock exchange platform for buy or sell. Each ETF has a fixed maturity date. It tracks the underlying index on a risk replication basis, that is, matching credit quality and average maturity of the index.
The Bond ETF will be taxable with the benefit of indexation, significantly reducing the tax burden on capital gains for investor.
Out of total issue of second series of Bharat Bond, 25 per cent is reserve for small investors (one with maximum investment amount of ₹2 lakh) while remaining can be availed by high net worth Individuals and institutions such as EPFO and Pension Funds. Units are expected to be allocated next week.
Total mobilisation under first tranche was ₹12,400 crore. One should have demat account to participate in ETF. However, if one does not have, then he/she can participate through Fund of Funds (FoF). Both have similar features.
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...