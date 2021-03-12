Bharat Dynamics to pay ₹6.70

The board of directors of Bharat Dynamics Ltd on Friday approved payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21 at ₹6.70 a share of the face value of ₹10 each. The payment of dividend will be completed on and before April 10, the company informed the exchanges. The stock of Bharat Dynamics closed 0.69 per cent higher at ₹362.50 on the BSE. Currently, promoters hold 74.93 per cent in BDL. Among the public, LIC owns 10.50 per cent stake and over 1.2 lakh small investors hold 5.41 per cent stake in the company. The PSU major has fixed March 20 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to receive dividend payout.