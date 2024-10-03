The shares of Bharat Forge Ltd were trading at ₹1,484.90 down by ₹45.30 or 2.96 per cent on the NSE today at 1.10 pm, a day after Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Bharat Forge Ltd, announced plans yesterday to collaborate with US defense companies AM General and Mandus Group LLC. The partnership aims to co-develop and co-produce next-generation artillery gun platforms for global markets.

The joint venture will focus on creating 105mm and 155mm howitzers featuring advanced recoil technology. These artillery systems are designed to be lightweight, mobile, and suitable for all-weather and all-terrain operations. The companies claim the new platforms will offer enhanced firepower, precision strike capabilities, and improved tactical mobility.

Baba Kalyani, representing Bharat Forge, stated that the collaboration aligns with India’s “Make in India” program, now in its 10th year. John Chadbourne, AM General’s EVP for Business Development, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the goal of delivering advanced mobile artillery capabilities.

The announcement comes as defence industry experts note increasing demand for modern, lightweight artillery systems capable of responding to evolving battlefield scenarios against near-peer adversaries.