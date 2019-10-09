Stocks

Company news: Bharat Heavy Electricals

| Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Amid stiff international competitive bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has bagged an order for the turbine generator and associated packages for the greenfield 2x660 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The order, valued at around ₹1,600 crore, was received from THDC India Ltd, a joint venture between the Government of India the Uttar Pradesh Government. Shares of BHEL gained 2 per cent at ₹43.65 on the BSE.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
