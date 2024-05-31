Bharat Rasayan shares jumped nearly 17 per cent a day after the company reported its financial results for the quarter that ended March 2024 post market hours.

The stock traded at ₹10,720.30 on the NSE, higher by 16.46 per cent as of 1.53 pm. It has hit a 52-week high at ₹10,847.95.

On the BSE, the stock traded at ₹10,700, higher by 16.43 per cent, after hitting a 52-week high at ₹10,851.95.

The company posted its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹67.11 crore as against ₹30.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations rose 1.2 per cent to ₹309.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter from ₹305.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s board has approved the re-appointment of Karnleshwar Prasad Uniyal as an Executive Director/Whole Time Director of the Company for further period from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

In addition, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 .50 per share on the fully paid-up equity shares ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 2024.