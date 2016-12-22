Stocks

Bharosa Club launches free check on mutual fund portfolio

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 16, 2018 Published on December 22, 2016

Bharosa gives each investor a score based on five parameters

Bharosa Club, a registered investment advisory firm, has launched a free online portfolio check for mutual fund investors.

Investors just need to upload their CAMS statement on Bharosa’s website, and they will instantly get a portfolio check done for their mutual fund investments on key parameters to determine their financial wellness, said a company release.

A company started by ex-Paypal founding team member Sanjay Bhargava, Bharosa evaluates investors’ portfolios on five parameters — asset allocation, commissions, fund performance, liquidity and diversification.

Bharosa gives each investor a score based on the above parameters through which the investor can evaluate the overall health of the portfolio.

