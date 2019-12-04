Stocks

Bharti Airtel: Fund raising meet eyed

The board of Bharti Airtel will meet on Wednesday to consider fund-raising plans. Among the proposals are issuance of equity shares, and/or bonds including FCCBs, debentures, non-convertible debentures alongwith warrants/convertible debentures and any other equity-based instruments through qualified institutional placement or rights issue.

Bharti Airtel may raise $3 billion (around ₹21,500 crore) to meet the adjusted gross revenue liability and to invest in its network.

