Bharti Airtel rises despite Q1 loss

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

The shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday were up as much as 4.6 percent to ₹338.9, their biggest daily percentage gain since May 24.

The company had posted the June-quarter net loss of ₹2,866 crore ($413.80 million), while the revenue were up 4.7 percent to ₹20,738 crore.

The mobile revenues grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter led by 3 percent jump in ARPU after 10 quarters of decline, aided by exit of low ARPU subscribers.

Around 10 million shares changed hands, vs 30-day average of 5.7 million shares.

The rivals Reliance Jio Infocomm posted 45.6 percent jump in quarterly profit and Vodafone Idea posted quarterly loss in the same period.

