Bharti Airtel announced today it has become the first telecom operator to provide 5G connectivity across the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3, connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey. The service covers all ten stations on the underground metro line, also known as the Aqua Line.

The telecom giant has deployed dedicated in-building solutions at each underground station along the 33.5-kilometer route to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for commuters. The network enhancement spans key transit points, including Terminal 2 airport and Santacruz.

Mumbai CEO of Bharti Airtel, Aditya Kankaria, emphasized the company’s investment in infrastructure upgrades along the Aqua Line, stating it reflects their commitment to providing seamless, high-speed mobile connectivity for public transit users.

The Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first underground metro system, runs through the crucial Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) section. This development marks a significant expansion of Airtel’s 5G network in Mumbai’s public transportation infrastructure.

Airtel, which serves over 550 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa, ranks among the top three mobile operators globally. The company’s networks currently cover more than two billion people worldwide.