Bharti Airtel share price down by 8 per cent

Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

In one of the biggest single-day drop, shares of Bharti Airtel had fallen as much as 8 per cent to ₹433.4 on Wednesday. It had dropped almost 17 per cent during the last two weeks of trading.

Earlier, PTI had reported quoting government sources that the telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have pending adjusted gross revenue dues will have to pay 10 per cent of the total liability by March 31 irrespective of the part-payments made by them.

‘Telcos need to pay 10% of total AGR dues by March 31’
 

Operational telecom operators are expected to pay ₹12,921 crore by March 31, of which close to 80 per cent has to be paid by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

