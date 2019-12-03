Bharti Airtel shares slip over 1 per cent on rating concerns

Sennheiser IE 80S BT review: An expensive neckband for audiophiles
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
After hitting a 52-week high in the previous session, shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday fell over 1 per cent after Moody’s said AGR dues are credit negative for the telecom operator. The stock was trading 1.32 per cent down at Rs 452.50 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock declined 1.46 per cent to Rs 451.90.
Adjusted gross revenue dues on Bharti Airtel are credit negative for the telecom operator despite a two-year moratorium given by the government on spectrum payment and the firm’s plan to raise mobile call and data charges, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.
According to data from the government, the liabilities in the case of Bharti Airtel add up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the spectrum usage charge due (excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).
Meanwhile, shares of Vodafone Idea were trading at Rs 9.37 apiece, down 9.37 per cent on the BSE. The stock slumped 9.62 per cent to Rs 7.05 on the NSE.
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
Many firms had calculated lower tax outgo for H1, as suggested by Sept ordinance; Tax Bill tells a different ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...