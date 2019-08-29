Stocks

Bharti Airtel appoints MSTC for scrap disposal

| Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Bharti Airtel has appointed MSTC as the selling agent for disposal of all movable/immovable items and surplus, condemned/scrap/obsolete materials and secondary items (ferrous and non-ferrous) as well as equipment, plants, machineries, properties and other articles through MSTC’s auction web site. The agreement will remain valid till either party terminates the agreement, MSTC said in a notice to the exchanges.

Shares of MSTC slumped 8.25 per cent at ₹84.5 and those of Bharti Airtel slipped 0.66 per cent at ₹343.50 on the NSE.

