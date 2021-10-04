Bharti Airtel’s ₹21,000-cr rights issue opens on Tuesday

The ₹31-crore rights issue from the telecom major Bharti Airtel will open on Tuesday (October 5) and close on October 21. Bharti Airtel shareholders, whose name had appeared on the record book of the company as on September 28, will receive one share for every 14 held at ₹535 per unit.

Shares of Bharti Airtel rights entitlement (RE) will open on Tuesday and close October 14 at the stock exchanges. Existing shareholders can sell their RE through the window, while those who wish to participate in the ₹21,000-crore rights offering will get to buy the permit to apply. One RE gives a shareholder right to subscribe to one share in the rights issue.

Issue details

The company offers about 39.23 crore partly paid-up equity shares of FV of ₹5 each on a rights basis. Shareholders will have to pay to the extent of 25 per cent of the issue price i.e. ₹133.75 along with the application in the first instalment and the balance will be payable on two more additional calls.