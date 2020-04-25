Broker's call: Bharti Infratel

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
ICICI Direct Research
Bharti Infratel (Hold)
CMP: ₹152.1
Target: ₹175
Bharti Infratel Ltd is a provider of tower and related infrastructure, and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of over 90,000 telecom towers.
Bharti Infratel reported another muted operating performance. Revenues (on a proportionate consolidation basis) came in at ₹3,624 crore, up 0.7 per cent q-o-q. Core rental revenues came in at ₹2,251 crore, down 1.4 per cent q-o-q. Revenues would have been lower but for extended occupation of exiting tenants (about 3,564 collocations where actual exits yet to happen despite exit notice).
Furthermore, it should be noted that underlying Q3FY20 revenue growth was weak while reported numbers are higher on account of exit penalty (₹107.3 crore) and Ind-AS 116 adoption (rent equalisation of ₹63.6 crore). Energy revenues came in slightly lower at ₹1373 crore for the quarter, down 1.2 per cent q-o-q. EBITDA came in at ₹1,699 crore, down 9.5 per cent q-o-q, with EBITDA margins at 46.9 per cent (down 423 bps q-o-q), on account of higher-than-expected other expenses (provision for debtors of about ₹193 crore).
