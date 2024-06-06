Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) has bagged a work order worth more than ₹3,500 crore from Adani Power Ltd. Shares of BHEL and Adani Power opened higher on Thursday’s trade.
ALL UPDATES
- June 06, 2024 12:14
BHEL share price update
BHEL stock trades at ₹285.50 on the NSE, higher by 11.81% as of 12.10 pm.
- June 06, 2024 12:00
Adani Power stock in focus
Shares of Adani Power Ltd traded at ₹767.35, up 5.60% as of 11.57 am.
- June 06, 2024 11:45
BHEL shares jump over 14.50% on receiving over ₹3,500 crore order from Adani Power
Shares of BHEL on Thursday zoomed over 14.50 per cent after the company said it has secured an order worth over ₹3,500 crore from Adani Power Limited to set up a thermal power project in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Read more
- June 06, 2024 11:11
BHEL stock in focus
BHEL stock, among the top gainers on the BSE, trades higher by 13.26% as of 11.11 am.
- June 06, 2024 11:09
Stocks in focus: Adani Ports & SEZ
Adani Ports & SEZ stock trades at ₹1,392.90 on the NSE, up by 2.83%.
- June 06, 2024 10:50
BHEL share price update
BHEL stock jumps 13.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹289.75 as of 10.48 am.
- June 06, 2024 10:19
bl’s Stock Market Live
Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 June 2024.
- June 06, 2024 10:18
BHEL features among stocks that will see action today
Buzzing stocks include BHEL, IEX, Century Textiles, Torrent Pharma, Uno Minda, NBCC, Unichem Lab, and Concord Biotech.
KS Badri Narayanan writes. Read more
- June 06, 2024 10:13
BHEL share price rallies 13%
As of 10.08 am, BHEL traded higher by 12.90% at ₹288.30 and Adani Power jumped 8.44% to trade at ₹787.95 on the NSE.
- June 06, 2024 10:07
BHEL stock in focus following receipt of new work orders from Adani Power
Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) has won an order worth more than ₹3,500 crore from Adani Power to set up a 2X800 MW Thermal Power Project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. A
BHEL has also won an order worth over ₹3,500 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, for a 2x800 MW Thermal Power Project at Mirzapur Phase I.
- June 06, 2024 10:02
Adani Power share price in focus
Adani Power stock jumped 7.07% to trade at ₹778 as of 9.47 am.
- June 06, 2024 10:02
BHEL share price in focus
BHEL stock rallied 12.86% on the NSE to trade at 288.20 as of 9.46 am.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.