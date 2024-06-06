June 06, 2024 10:07

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) has won an order worth more than ₹3,500 crore from Adani Power to set up a 2X800 MW Thermal Power Project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. A

BHEL has also won an order worth over ₹3,500 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, for a 2x800 MW Thermal Power Project at Mirzapur Phase I.