Broker's call: BHEL (Buy)

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Emkay Global
BHEL (Buy)
CMP: ₹23.5
Target: ₹37
In an interesting development, BHEL has called for Expression of Interest (EOI) from foreign companies who wish to use its currently idle factories for manufacturing from India.
Key takeaways:
a) The partnership can shorten the time to set up manufacturing facility for the incoming partner while also helping BHEL utilise its idle factories and employees. With power sector demand still struggling, this is a significant diversification move, in our view.
b) India has so far lagged in grabbing a share of the global supply chain shift from China to other emerging markets. One of the key reasons for this underperformance is a lack of readymade land bank, delay in approvals and fear of dealing with Indian bureaucracy.
c) With BHEL offering a readymade solution in the form of factories, staff as well as pre-set vendor base and supply chain, this can open up several possibilities for BHEL in the longer term if handled well, in our view. Maintain ‘buy/overweight’ on the stock in sector EAP.
