BHEL shares climb over 5 pc after Q4 results

Shares of BHEL climbed over 5 per cent on Monday after the company posted 49.33 per cent jump in standalone net profit for March quarter 2018-19.

The scrip jumped 5.36 per cent to close at Rs 72.70 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 6.15 per cent to Rs 73.25.

At the NSE, shares gained 5.36 per cent to close at Rs 72.70.

In terms of traded volume, 40.16 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

State-owned BHEL posted 49.33 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 682.70 crore for March quarter 2018-19 mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company’s profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 457.17 crore, as per a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 10,418.03 crore in March quarter from Rs 10,351.07 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

In addition to interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share (40 per cent) already paid (on share with face value of Rs 2 each), the company’s board Monday recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share (60 per cent).