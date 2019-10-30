BHEL stock surges nearly 10% on heavy volumes

The stock of public sector major BHEL went up over 9 per cent today after the company recently bagged an order for the turbine generator and associated packages for the greenfield 2x660 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The order, valued at around ₹1,600 crore, was received from THDC India Ltd, a joint venture between the Government of India the Uttar Pradesh Government.

On the BSE, BHEL was up by Rs 5, or 9.30 per cent, at Rs 58.75. Volumes traded in the counter were higher at 40.59 lakh shares against the two-week average quantity of 38.70 lakh shares.