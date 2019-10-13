Big bet on SIPs: Mutual Funds garner over ₹49,000-cr in April-September

My Five: SR Jindal
Retail investors are preferring the SIP option for investing in mutual funds, as the industry garnered more than ₹49,000 crore through this route in the first six months of the current fiscal, up 11 per cent from the year-ago period.
A total of ₹44,487 crore was collected through such investment plans in April-September 2018, as per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Systematic investment plans or SIPs have been the preferred route for retail investors to invest in mutual funds as it helps them reduce market timing risk, the industry body noted.
As per the data, SIP contribution in April-September 2019-20 stood at ₹49,361 crore.
Inflows into SIPs have averaged about ₹8,000 crore for the 12 months till September this year.
Over the past few years, inflows through SIPs have been showing an upward trend. Investments of close to ₹92,700 crore through the mode were seen in 2018-19, from over ₹67,000 crore in 2017-18 and more than ₹43,900 crore in 2016-17.
Currently, mutual funds have 2.84 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian mutual fund schemes.
The industry, on an average, added 9.29 lakh SIP accounts each month during the current fiscal (2019-20), with an average ticket size of about ₹2,900.
“The new SIP account opening is showing robust growth. SIP is here to stay, and when the broader markets show performance, we see SIP outperforming,” AMFI CEO N S Venkatesh said.
Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser, said that investors continue to invest in equity mutual funds through SIPs.
The 44-player mutual fund industry, which mainly depends on SIPs for inflows, had assets under management of ₹25.68 lakh crore at the end of September this year, as compared to ₹24.31 lakh crore in September-end 2018.
SIP is an investment vehicle that allows investors to invest small amounts periodically instead of lump-sum payment. The frequency of investment is usually weekly, monthly or quarterly. It is similar to a recurring deposit where investors deposit a small or fixed amount every month.
