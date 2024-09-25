Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced new dermatology data at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2024 Congress in Amsterdam on September 25, 2024. The company presented results from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies supporting interchangeability between the drugs adalimumab and adalimumab-fkjp, as well as demonstrating biosimilarity of b-ustekinumab (biologic ustekinumab)stekinumab.

The shares of Biocon Ltd were trading at ₹371.75, down by ₹4.10 or 1.09 per cent, on the NSE at 10.50 am.

The first study showed pharmacokinetic equivalence between switching and non-switching arms, supporting interchangeability between high-concentration adalimumab and low-concentration adalimumab-fkjp. The second study established equivalent efficacy and comparable safety of the biosimilar Bmab 1200 with reference ustekinumab in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

Uwe Gudat, Chief Medical Officer at Biocon Biologics, emphasised the company’s commitment to developing biosimilar medicines that meet clinical needs while providing sustainability benefits to health systems. The data presented aims to fulfil regulatory requirements and address unmet needs in understanding comparative safety, efficacy, and exposure of adalimumab biosimilars, the company said.