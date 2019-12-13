Biocon-Equillium tie-up: Will it boost the shares

Biocon and Equillium Inc on Thursday announced the expansion of their collaboration and license agreement for itolizumab to grant the latter exclusive rights for developing and commercialising the product in Australia and New Zealand. Equillium had originally secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Biocon’s novel biologic, itolizumab, for the US and Canada, in May 2017. The drug is indicated for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.